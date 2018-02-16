ANIL SHARMA’S SON UTKARSH SHARMA TO MAKE HIS DEBUT ON 24TH AUGUST, 2018

Anil Sharma’s Genius Due on 24th August in All over

K.C. Sharma and Kamal Mukut Presents Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment’s high tech Action love story based Musical, Musical Film Genius is set to release in all over. The film’s 90% shooting spell was completed at various locals at Mathura, Vrindavan, Roorkee, Masurie, Mauritius, Pune, Lavasa and Mumbai. During long shooting spell Director Anil Sharma picturized emotional, action sequence and songs. Utkarsh Sharma Jeetey of Gadar fame and new find Ishita are leading cast of the film. Its stars Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Nawazuddin Shiddqui, Produced by Deepak Mukut, being written, Produced & Directed by Anil Sharma.

Screenplay and Dialogues -Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya, Amjad Ali, Director of Cinematography- Najeeb Khan, Art Director -Bijon Dassgupta Choreography- Rekha Chinni Prakash ,Adil Ahmed ,Shabina khan, Sound Design- Rasool Kitty, Editor -Ashfaq Makrani, Songs recording Design Javed Sheikh, Action -Abbas Ali Moghul, Music -Himesh Reshammiya, Lyrics- Manoj Muntashir. Sunil Sharma is the Executive Producer of the film.