Amazon Top Home Decor Brand ‘Deconovo’ Launches New Website

Fast growing Amazon Top-100 home decor brand, Deconovo, launched its Ecommerce and brand website to support new customer demand. Well-known amongst more than 2.5 million online buyers for its wide range of products including: curtains, tablecloths, throws, Blankets, bedding, chair & sofa covers, cushion covers, sports towels. Deconovo is continuously expanding its lineup of decor offerings via its new website deconovo.com.

Deconovo aims to attract more customers via their sleek and easy-to-navigate website with innovative search filters and categories that are not listed on other marketplaces. This provides customers more online shopping convenience by easier selection and minimal navigation to find the products of their liking.

“We literally do everything from cutting to sewing, embroidering, printing, ironing and packing which allows us to control quality from the factory floor to your door!”, says Deconovo founder and CEO, Mr. Raymond Yang, “and now we can provide world class sales service direct to our customers”.

About Deconovo

Since the 90’s Deconovo was a trading house for fine fabrics and home decor textiles for North European and American brands. With new market insights and from customer demand, in early 2000’s Deconovo started in-house development with Design, Innovation and Production. By late 2014, Deconovo launched their online store on Amazon global marketplace gathering more than 40, 000 positive customer feedbacks and more than 2.5 million customers in just 4 years. Today, Deconovo stands for a brand that provides affordable quality fabrics and textiles to dress homes and interiors.

For more information or to get in touch with Deconovo, please refer to the information below.

Contact:

Company: Deconovo

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware, 19958, United States

Phone: +1 (480) 409 4480

Email: info@deconovo.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/DeconovoUS

Website: https://deconovo.com