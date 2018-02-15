Market Overview:

An up-to-date research has been disclosed by Market Research Future, Which highlights the worldwide Carrier White Box Server Market. The Information and Figures shared in exceedingly precise and structured manner, giving an approximated Picture of the Upcoming market movement. This Report covers the Major Key Players, pie charts and bar-graphs to provide data which can be used to derive the latest trends in the industry

A white box server can be defined as the computer structure in large data centers. It is assembled by ODMs (original design manufacturers). It is typically built by assembling the COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) components in various methods to provide customization to the customers. Enterprise can construct an in-house white box server using retail computer parts, which are commercially available. However, ODM delivers it faster. Major operating systems like Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux along with visualization software can be run on a white box server.

Meanwhile, increased use of analytical applications that requires continuous operations of virtualized and physical servers in data centers is driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for energy-efficient servers in data centers has led to the adoption of additional servers such as white-box servers. These servers are less expensive as compared to branded servers and perform the same operational tasks. The major trend boosting the white box server market growth is the increased adoption of containerized and micro-mobile data center solutions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5376

Some of the prominent players in the global white box server market are Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Compal Electronics (Taiwan), Hyve Solutions (U.S.), Penguin Computing (U.S.), Servers Direct (U.S.), Stack Velocity Group (U.S.), Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Mechanics (U.S.), and ZT Systems (U.S.) among others.

The global white box server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Have a Look on White Box Server Market Segmentation:

The global white box server market is segmented by form factor, application, operating system and components. The form factor segment consists of rack, tower, blade servers, and others. The application segment consists of data centers and enterprise. The operating segment consist of Linux, Windows, UNIX and others. The components segment consists of motherboard, processor, memory, network adapter, and power supply

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/white-box-server-market-5376

Regional Analysis:

The global white box server market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America plays a key role in the data center market including the U.S. (New York, Silicon Valley, Dallas, and Eastern Washington State), Canada, and so on. Although data centers are still found in major American cities, increasingly data centers are being built in the Midwest. Colorado is becoming a data center hot spot. In Asia Pacific market, a key driver of the white box severs market is the increasing use of mobile devices, which require computational power of these servers. The Asia Pacific market is driven by China as it is shifting to white box alternatives.

Intended Audience: