Global Transportation Management Systems Market Information, by Deployment (On Premises, On Cloud), by Services (Maintenance and Repairs, Professional Services), by Application (Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Commercial, Retail) – Forecast 2016-2022

Study Objective of Transportation Management Systems Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Transportation Management Systems Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Transportation Management Systems market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by services, by application and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Transportation Management Systems Market

Market Scenario

TMS or Transportation Management System is a software which enables the organization to create a bridge between the distribution center to company’s logistic department. Global Transportation Management System market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. As the need of stable distribution network is arising, and companies are trying hard to make their distribution channel more efficiency, TMS comes in picture. It allows the distribution department to monitor the fleet very efficiently. TMS market is expected to reach at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of XX%.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Deployment: On Premises and On Cloud.

Segmentation by Services: Maintenance and Repairs, Professional Services.

Segmentation by Application: Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Commercial, Retail among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of transportation management system with the market share of XX%. Presence of global player in this region as well as established road map is supporting the market of transportation management system in this region. North America TMS market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Europe holds second position in the market with market share of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of XX%. As the Asian countries are growing, the market of TMS is expected to reach at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of TMS are- Oracle Corporation (U.S.), 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), LeanLogistics (U.S.), MercuryGate International, Inc. (U.S.), CargoSmart (China), JDA Software (U.S.), Manhattan Associates (U.S.), Precision Software (U.S.), Descartes Systems Group (Canada) among others.

Industry News

• In July 2016, CargoSmart announced the extended partnership with Ningbo E-port.

• In January 2016, CargoSmart announced the upgradation of its existing software by adding the premium features to their sailing schedule search engine.

Target Audience

• Shippers

• Logistic Companies

• TMS Software Developers

• Transport companies

• Food and Beverage companies

