The Technology Headlines is a leading digital publication that has been committed to its readers by publishing articles and news releases about the CIOs, CMOs, CXOs and the fastest growing companies in the world. Recently, The Technology Headlines has published a news release about the QA Mentor: Offshore Software Testing Company. The published release shared facts about the QA Mentor which make it best-in-the-industry QA Company.

The shared details brief how QA mentor has made revolutionary success in this industry in a time span of just seven years. In 7 years, the company has been registering 20% to 25% growth each year. The company has acquired three companies in the last two years in the process of growth. The company has its main headquarter in New York and regional operational branches in eight different countries all across the world.

Ruslan Desyatnikov is founder; CEO and main strategy maker of the company who strives to use the latest technologies and trends to provide the best QA and testing services to their clients at reduced cost. He masters the skills of using the best tools and evolving technologies of SMAC (Security, Mobile, Big Data and Cloud). Ruslan Desyatnikov has 20 years of rich industry experience and he is driving this QA Company better than the best.

“The growth of the company is radical. In this past 7 years, we could reach out a wide variety of customers. We have delivered the best outcomes in record time. We thrive to use innovative approach in software testing, Quality control, and quality assurance process.”, shared Ruslan Desyatnikov.

The Technology Headlines features the tools and technologies used by the company to provide quality assurance and software testing services to its broad-scaled clientele. According to the shared details, the QA mentor is one of the top QA companies that provides top to bottom services in quality assurance and software testing. The company uses automation during the software development lifecycle to assure quality of the launched software. The static code analysis service of the company helps programmers for quality control of the final code. QA mentor, offshore QA Company has helped many companies and organizations around the world with their regression testing and sophisticated APIs for testing to save time of their development team and assuring the best quality software in the market. The company has also contributed in the improvement of the overall team productivity of many enterprises with their best in the industry software testing and QA services.

The Technology Headlines shared the frameworks used by the QA mentor that include, but not limited to, Selenium, Silk, Appium, Ranorex, TestComplete, QTP/UFT, and SoapUI. The QA Mentor has also launched two products to help companies with easy to use testing platforms.

The complete featured news-release can be reviewed here https://thetechnologyheadlines.com/qa-mentor-bringing-quality-to-the-forefront-of-software-development.html