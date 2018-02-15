DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Shale Gas Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
Global Shale Gas Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Antrim
• Bakken
• Woodford
• Barnett
• Fayetteville
• Eagle Ford
Global Shale Gas Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Residential Consumption
• Commercial Consumption
• Industrial Consumption
• Electric Power Consumption
Global Shale Gas Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
• Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
• Antero Resources Corporation
• Chevron
• Conoco Phillips
• CONSOL Energy
• EQT Corporation
• ExxonMobil
• Pioneer Natural Resources
• Range Resources
• Chesapeake Energy
• SM Energy
• Southwestern Energy
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Shale Gas Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Shale Gas Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Shale Gas Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
