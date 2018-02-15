ITBirbal.com is global online B2B customer review platform for the IT services industry

Nearly all organizations need to work with vendors or third-party suppliers for most technology project execution. Best practices indicate that selecting the right technology partner is more crucial, or at least as critical as deciding on the right solution or technology.

Managing risks posed by a vendor a third party – to your complex IT projects – is critical for realizing business value through information technology.

ITBirbal.com capabilities

https://www.ITBirbal.com is a free service to assist businesses to find the right IT services partners, based on reviews submitted by people like you, across more than 300 IT services categories and more than 51 countries across the world.

Read Unbiased User Reviews – Peer reviews that are 100% genuine & unbiased are trustworthy and should be the most critical factor to select the right & relevant IT Services partner for your technology initiatives.Unearth the business value within each expression by people in similar project roles

Read knowledge articles – Read articles shared by thought leaders & people like you to keep current on IT trends & best practices and understand emerging technology use cases

Search IT services companies – Find the right IT Services Company for your needs by comparing IT services, industry focus, reviews, segment focus and full profiles of the IT services companies

Business Value of ITBirbal.com

Next generation, young & agile IT services organizations are the key to optimize your IT investments and improving your return on investment. Every IT services company has strengths that sharpen in due course and certain areas of improvement that are actioned by them over a period of time.

Project Risks – Scan the relevant customer reviews to identify project risks if you decide to go ahead with a specific IT services company.

Risk Impact – Analyze if the risks are relevant to your organizations and what could be the possible impact of the relevant risks on the project.

Risk Mitigation – Be proactive, if the strengths of the IT services company are crucial to the project, and define risk mitigation strategies and include the mitigation costs to the overall project costs

IT companies based anywhere in the world can review the value to them at https://www.itbirbal.com/join