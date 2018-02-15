Operational since 1986, Plasma Cut, a part of the AFMETCO group, is a leading supplier of specialised stainless plates and sheets. This company mainly focuses on the stocking, processing, and distribution of stainless steel and aluminum in South Africa. This organisation is well-known for providing the best services and their comprehensive range includes stainless steel and aluminum flat products such as the plate, sheet and coil and long products such as angle, flat and round bar, wire and tubing. The company also offers an extensive range of aluminum products.

The services offered by them are discussed below: –

Plasma Cut is a Steel Service Solution centre that specialises in providing services like:

i. High Definition Plasma Cutting: – Plasma cutting is the process that includes blowing a gas like oxygen or other inert gas at a high speed out of needle while at the same time transferring an electrical arc through the gas turning it into plasma. Plasma Cut uses materials such as steel, stainless steel, aluminum and these materials are generally used for a high definition option for precise and accurate cutting.

ii. Laser Cutting: – Laser cutting includes the thermal process in which a focused laser beam is used to melt the material in a localised area. A continuous cut is produced by moving the laser material under CNC control.

iii. Guillotine Cutting: – Guillotining or metal shearing is a procedure that involves cutting of steel and materials to size with a shearing action. Guillotine cutting is a very quick and cost-effective method and CNC guillotine machines are also widely used for high volume production.

iv. Bending and Rolling: – Bending is the forming of sheet metal by applying a force which wields pressure on a certain length of material. The force of the bending metal decides the degree of twisting the material. Rolling, on the other hand, is a metal forming procedure in which metal stock is passed through one or more pairs of rolls to decrease the width or thickness of the material.

v. Additional Services: – Apart from the above-mentioned services, Plasma Cut also provides other services like polishing and straightening the sheets, taking care of the cutting procedures of the coils, tubes and pipes and others.

Established in 1986, Plasma Cut is a South Africa- based company that offers reliable and quality services at reasonable prices. Being a pre-fabrication shop it provides services like supplying stainless-steel sheets and coils and many others. The company specialises in maintaining a high quality of service and product delivery.

