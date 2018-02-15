“An emerging therapeutic platform, Nanotechnology, is radically changing the treatment pattern of cancer with the use of nanoparticles”, says RNCOS.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, By Application (Pulmonary, Ocular, Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular) – World Forecasts to 2022”, current year has witnessed an emergence of this advanced technology i.e. Nanotechnology enabled Site-Specific Drug Delivery. This technology has received much attention in recent years, especially for cancer treatment. It has made a great impact on selective recognizing of the cancerous cells, targeted drug delivery, and overcoming limitations of the conventional chemotherapies.

The drug delivery to tumor cells without affecting normal cells still remains a challenging task. This fundamental challenge is now being addressed by modern researches by using nanoparticles as drug delivery vehicles. Substantial efforts are being put by players to develop novel technology-based products.

Recently, in 2016, immunotherapy mediated nanoscale approaches have been of major focus. This involves, for instance, monoclonal antibodies to recognize over expressed tumor specific biomarkers. On contrary, the nanoparticles are being used as high throughput drug carriers. Nanoparticles based drug delivery also seems to be promising for overcoming fundamental challenges or problems of multidrug resistance in cancer treatments.

Research also showed that new targeted therapy that uses nanoparticles has enabled researchers at GIT, Georgia to purge ovarian tumors in just few in vivo tests in mice. This achievement has strengthened the idea of knocking out EGFR at RNA level to fight carcinomas. The study also concluded that combination of nanohydrogel with other therapeutic RNAs could also prove to be a significant development in the treatment of cancers.

This is the driving force for all the major innovations in the field of site-specific drug delivery, and is expected to continue in future as well

