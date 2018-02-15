Microtel Inn and Suites hotel is here in Niagara Falls with fantastic Valentine’s Day packages that will make lovebirds have great fun on this V-day at excellent prices.

Are you planning to surprise your special someone on this Valentine’s Day? If so, then plan a romantic getaway to Niagara Falls. Microtel Inn and Suites hotel introduces exciting packages for the people who are in love and want to celebrate this romantic day away from their own places. For making this V-day worth remembering, you should opt for our excellent packages which are able to provide you with unforgettable memories and a golden opportunity to shower your unconditional love on your partner. If you count on us to avail our fascinating and hot deals, this we will make this New York valentine’s day 2018 indelible part of your relationship with your sweetheart. Our services will not only make you staycation pleasing and relaxing here but also give you a chance to make your love bond stronger than ever.

In our Valentines packages, we will provide you with beautiful, well-developed and organized suites. You will get choices for the rooms such as single or double queen bed rooms, queen suite, or our most popular hot tub suite. Our every room is equipped with modern amenities including flat screen TV, hairdryer, Coffee/ tea maker etc. And the best thing about our hotel is that it has non-smoking rooms as well to offer you. We have designed our rooms in a way that you will find only the best in quality and services. With our valentine hotel deals 2018 Niagara Falls NY, you will get the amazing discount on the booking which means a big and memorable V-Day celebration in the lowest budget.

This is not all of our facilities, we offer hot and delicious breakfast, laundry facility, free parking, daily housekeeping services, and many other exciting facilities as well. Moreover, we have friendly and helpful staff which is fantastic with the job. All these traits have made us the prime choice of our guests. We have many happy guests who like to stay at our hotel on their every visit. If you want to get more information about our hotel facilities and packages, then you can contact us or visit our website.

PR Contact –

Microtel Inn & Suites

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd,

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Website – www.microtelniagarafalls.com