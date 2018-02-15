Lucintel India has filed civil lawsuit against Stratview Research, a market research company based in Raipur, India for trade secret and copyright infringements.

The court case was filed at District and Session Court, Raipur, CG, India under CNR CGRP01-006081-2017.

Stratview Research was started by three past employees named Deepak Agrawal, Ritesh Gandecha and Aditya Joshi of Lucintel Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Lucintel India). Deepak started his career with Lucintel India in 2009, and Ritesh and Aditya started their careers with Lucintel India in 2010 as analysts after their MBA. Each signed a non-compete and non-disclosure agreement with Lucintel India.

During their employment at Lucintel India, these three individuals had access to many proprietary, confidential and trade secrets data and information from Lucintel, and they also worked on several market research reports and consulting projects.

These three employees left Lucintel India in April of 2016 and started Stratview Research in April 2016. It takes months to set up a new company, develop processes, and conduct research on various markets. However, by utilizing Lucintel data, trade secrets and access to copyrighted products, these three individuals launched more than 50 market reports in 6 months from the date of starting their company in April 2016.

Lucintel India filed lawsuit against Stratview Research and these three employees Deepak Agrawal, Ritesh Gandecha and Aditya Joshi for conspiracy, stealing data and reports, trade secret violation and copyright infringement.

“Copyright and trade secret protection is a critical requirement specifically for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and also for promoting an ethical business environment” – said Dennis Kovalsky, VP Strategy and Operation of Lucintel. “On a global basis, India ranks in the top 10 of FDI inflow, and multi-nationals invested more than $60 billion in India during 2017. A robust court system and strong protection for trade secrets and copyright information will increase FDI in India”.