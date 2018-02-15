“The rising cases of genetic disorders in Indian population has created a huge potential for NIPT players in India”, says RNCOS.

In 2015, approximately 24 Million births were witnessed in India. The mean age of mother at first birth is about 20 years. However, an increasing number of women in Tier-1 cities are giving preference to their career and are opting for childbearing at a later age, stretching to their 30s. Due to this, a rising trend of conception related complications are being observed in Indian population, which experienced around 80,000-100,000 IVF cycles annually.

Along with the rise in mother’s age, an increase in the tendency of children having genetic disorder, such as Down’s syndrome, is also being witnessed. Mostly, women at 30 years of age have a 1:900 chance of having a baby with Down’s syndrome, while this risk rises to as high as one in every 85 births for women ageing 40 years. In India, around 19% live births fall in the high-risk group for Down’s syndrome. This makes India a country with a high number of people in need for tests that could alert the physicians and pregnant women about the genetic defects in the fetus. Timely detection of genetic disorder will lead to a better prepared and informed response for delivery of a child with such disorders.

As per RNCOS report by the name of “Indian NIPT Market Outlook 2022”, currently, two players have entered the Indian NIPT market. These players are MedGenome Labs Pvt. Ltd. and Igenomix India. The players developing NIPT are competing against each other, in order to expand their existing customer base in the Indian market. In order to achieve this goal, some companies in Indian NIPT market have formed collaborations. For instance, MedGenome has collaborated with Natera to provide Panorama in India.

Furthermore, BMC Officials have made certain announcements in 2014 which has helped local players in making well-established relationships with their customers. As per the BMC rules, genetic testing/pathology centers have to register themselves under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and ensure they followed the rules. The centers that send blood samples abroad or elsewhere in the country should be registered. These measures undertaken are enforcing the local players to set up their labs in India itself, and simultaneously increasing the shares of the local players.

