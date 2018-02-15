Our properties offer an unrivalled level of convenience allowing you to concentrate on the more important aspects of life. In a nutshell, we effectively become your tenant, guaranteeing you a fixed monthly rental income. We then re-let the property, taking great care to select the right tenants and then manage the property. You benefit from a Guaranteed Rent leaving you free to get on with life.When it comes to shared housing we like to think of our properties as offering you the opportunity to experience ‘Co-Living’ with a group of like minded people with similar interests. A place you truly can call home.The team at Capitum works closely with Nottingham landlords to help get the most out of their properties. Our credentials are readily demonstrated by the fact that we both own and rent a large number of properties throughout Nottingham.
