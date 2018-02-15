According to a new report Global LED Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global LED Packaging Market size is expected to reach $26.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Substrates Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ceramic Packages System Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Lead Frames Market.
The Surface Mount Device market holds the largest market share in Global LED Packaging Market by Package Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Chip Scale Package market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Chip on Board market would garner market size of $7,314.7million by 2023.
The General Lighting market holds the largest market share in Global LED Packaging Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Backlighting market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Automotive Lighting market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/led-packaging-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global LED Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cree Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Lumileds), Nichia Corporation, LG Corporation (LG Innotek), Epistar Corporation,Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics, and TT Electronics.
Global LED Packaging Market Size Segmentation
By Packaging Material
Substrates
Ceramic Packages
Lead Frames
Bonding Wire
Others
By Package Type
Surface Mount Device
Chip on Board
Chip Scale Package
Other Package Types
By Application
General Lighting
Backlighting
Automotive Lighting
Other Applications
By Geography
North America LED Packaging Market Size
US LED Packaging Market Size
Canada LED Packaging Market Size
Mexico LED Packaging Market Size
Rest of North America LED Packaging Market Size
Europe LED Packaging Market
Germany LED Packaging Market
UK LED Packaging Market
France LED Packaging Market
Russia LED Packaging Market
Spain LED Packaging Market
Italy LED Packaging Market
Rest of Europe LED Packaging Market
Asia Pacific LED Packaging Market
China LED Packaging Market
Japan LED Packaging Market
India LED Packaging Market
South Korea LED Packaging Market
Singapore LED Packaging Market
Taiwan LED Packaging Market
Rest of Asia Pacific LED Packaging Market
LAMEA LED Packaging Market
Brazil LED Packaging Market
Argentina LED Packaging Market
UAE LED Packaging Market
Saudi Arabia LED Packaging Market
South Africa LED Packaging Market
Nigeria LED Packaging Market
Rest of LAMEA LED Packaging Market
Companies Profiled
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Cree Inc.
OSRAM Licht AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Lumileds)
Nichia Corporation
LG Corporation (LG Innotek)
Epistar Corporation
Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
Everlight Electronics
TT Electronics
