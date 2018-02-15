According to a new report Global LED Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global LED Packaging Market size is expected to reach $26.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Substrates Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ceramic Packages System Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Lead Frames Market.

The Surface Mount Device market holds the largest market share in Global LED Packaging Market by Package Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Chip Scale Package market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Chip on Board market would garner market size of $7,314.7million by 2023.

The General Lighting market holds the largest market share in Global LED Packaging Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Backlighting market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Automotive Lighting market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/led-packaging-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global LED Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cree Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Lumileds), Nichia Corporation, LG Corporation (LG Innotek), Epistar Corporation,Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics, and TT Electronics.

Global LED Packaging Market Size Segmentation

By Packaging Material

Substrates

Ceramic Packages

Lead Frames

Bonding Wire

Others

By Package Type

Surface Mount Device

Chip on Board

Chip Scale Package

Other Package Types

By Application

General Lighting

Backlighting

Automotive Lighting

Other Applications

By Geography

North America LED Packaging Market Size

US LED Packaging Market Size

Canada LED Packaging Market Size

Mexico LED Packaging Market Size

Rest of North America LED Packaging Market Size

Europe LED Packaging Market

Germany LED Packaging Market

UK LED Packaging Market

France LED Packaging Market

Russia LED Packaging Market

Spain LED Packaging Market

Italy LED Packaging Market

Rest of Europe LED Packaging Market

Asia Pacific LED Packaging Market

China LED Packaging Market

Japan LED Packaging Market

India LED Packaging Market

South Korea LED Packaging Market

Singapore LED Packaging Market

Taiwan LED Packaging Market

Rest of Asia Pacific LED Packaging Market

LAMEA LED Packaging Market

Brazil LED Packaging Market

Argentina LED Packaging Market

UAE LED Packaging Market

Saudi Arabia LED Packaging Market

South Africa LED Packaging Market

Nigeria LED Packaging Market

Rest of LAMEA LED Packaging Market

Companies Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Cree Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Lumileds)

Nichia Corporation

LG Corporation (LG Innotek)

Epistar Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics

TT Electronics

