Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Geriatric Care Services Market“
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1259
the market shows a positive growth trend due to several reasons. Research analysts have studied this market using SWOT analysis to highlight the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the market. Additionally, the research report uses Porter’s five forces analysis to shed light on the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitute products or services, the bargaining power of customers (buyers), the bargaining power of suppliers, and the intensity of competitive rivalry.
According to the research report, the global geriatric care services market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2013 to 2019 to reach a figure of US$850 bn by the end of 2019. The global geriatric care services market is expected to grow due to the convenience they offer and the cost-efficient solutions they come with. Furthermore, the lack of nursing home options in developing countries will also fuel the home care services segment in the coming years.
The global geriatric care services market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. The types of geriatric care services in the global market are home care, adult day care, and institutional care. The home care segment is further divided into health care and non-medical care. The health care is inclusive of medical care, telehealth, physiotherapy services, palliative care, and hospice care, whereas the non-medical home care sub-segment includes personal care, meals and grocery, home making, rehabilitation, and others. The adult day care segment is composed of non-medical care and health care. The institutional care segment is sub-segmented into nursing homes, hospital-based, assisted living, and independent senior living. The nursing home sub-segment includes hospice care and palliative care.
Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global geriatric care services market in the coming years. This region’s success will be closely followed by Europe.
Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1259
The research report on the global geriatric care services market offers a complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles some of the key players in this market such as GGNSC Holdings LLC, Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Genesis HealthCare LLC, Home Instead Senior Care Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Extendicare Health Services Inc., and Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. The research also shares a comprehensive overview of the global geriatric care services market by sharing details pertaining to the financial overview, research and development activities, business and marketing strategies, and investment outlook of the key companies for the near future.
The global geriatric care services market is segmented into:
By Type
Home Care
Health Care
Medical Care
Physiotherapy services
Telehealth
Palliative Care
Hospice Care
Non-Medical Home Care
Personal care
Home making
Meals and Grocery
Rehabilitation
Others
Adult Day Care
Health Care
Non-Medical Care
Institutional Care
Nursing Homes
Palliative Care
Hospice Care
Hospital Based
Assisted Living
Independent Senior Living
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Rest of RoW
Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/geriatric-care-services-market
About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.
MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.
Contact Us
State Tower
90, State Street
Suite 700
Albany, NY – 12207
United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559
Email: sales@mrrse.com
Website: https://www.mrrse.com/
Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/
Recent Comments