Market Highlights

The Genset Market is growing at the rapid pace; mainly due to increasing demand for electrical energy. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, Globally, the market for Genset has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR of 6% during the anticipated period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cost effective reliable power supply. Also, frequent outages caused by various natural calamities such as severe weather events can cause trouble to the operations of emergency services, industrial operations, residential homes and commercial establishments. Therefore Genset act as a backup system for fulfilling their need for reliable power. The constant need for power and the unstable power supply situation in most developing countries will aid in the growth of the Gensets market over the forecast period. Additionally aspects such as high engine efficiency, low/no noise pollution and absolutely no gas emissions are providing impetus to the market growth of Genset Market.

Key Players

Some of the key players In the Genset market are

MTU Onsite Energy (Germany),

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.),

Himoinsa S.L. (Spain),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (France),

MTU Onsite Energy (Germany)

Genset Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global Market of Genset appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, technology, reputation and aftermarket services.

Manufacturers promote premium-quality Diesel modules for large volume production units. They strive to develop multistage and custom Diesel modules in many sizes that deliver superior performance with consistent manufacturability. Well established players invest heavily in the R&D to develop products with the adept technologies that are completely on a different level compared to their competition, unrivalled design and features. These manufacturers also strive to offer a wide range of Genset that are designed to run continuously all year long, and are energy efficient. These manufacturers are committed to deliver reliable, leading-edge products and comprehensive after-sale support.

Genset Global Market – Segments

The Global Genset Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Application : Comprises Continuous, Stand By and Peak Shave and other.

Segmentation By Fuel Type : Comprises Diesel and Gas and Other.

Segmentation By End Users : Comprises Industrial, Commercial and Residential, and other.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Residential segment accounted for the major share in the Global Genset Market

Intended Audience

Generator manufacturing companies

Genset service providers

Power Generation industry Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Genset Suppliers

