Fulham Upgrades Emergency Ballasts to Newest Energy Conservation Standards Giving Distributors Compliant Fluorescent Options for New Installations and Retrofits.

Long Beach, CA, USA — At Strategies in Light this week, Fulham, a leading supplier of lighting sub-systems and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, will display the newest version of its FireHorse 11 (FH11) and FireHorse 7 (FH7) emergency fluorescent ballasts, which have been re-engineered to meet California Energy Commission (CEC) Title 20 specifications. The new FireHorse ballasts are not only more energy efficient to comply with Title 20, but they also operate with universal voltage so they can be installed in virtually any setting.

In compliance with CEC Title 20, once they are fully charged, the new FireHorse ballasts consume less than 1W of power in order to sustain emergency readiness. The FH11 ballast is designed to deliver a maximum light output of 750 lumens with a minimum illumination time of 90 minutes on battery power. The FH7 universal voltage emergency ballast delivers up to 500 lumens for a minimum of 90 minutes.

“While Fulham continues to be a leader in LED components, we recognize that our customers will continue to need fluorescent lighting for some time,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham. “With new energy conservation requirements for Title 20 products, we know both the FH11 and FH7 will be popular with our distributors. Contractors across the U.S. are looking for more energy-efficient lighting solutions; in fact, many earn a percentage of the energy they save. Supporting Title 20 compliance with lower wattage fluorescents will help everyone, even contractors who don’t install lighting in California.”

Like many of Fulham’s LED products, the new emergency fluorescent ballasts offer universal voltage with input currents ranging from 120 to 277V A. That means less inventory and lower costs for distributors and installers, since the units are compatible with more lamps. The units have an operating temperature between 0 and 55 degrees Celsius (32 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit) and are compliant with UL924, damp-rated, and field or factory installable.

For more information, visit Fulham at Strategies in Light booth 408 or go to http://www.fulham.com.