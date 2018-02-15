Market Overview:

Frozen Fruits market has been increasing due to food and beverages industries. Changing lifestyle coupled with the consumer’s preference towards ready to eat, frozen fruits are key drivers for the market. Growth in per capita disposable income, along with the rising urban middle class population and fruit consumption across the globe are among the key market contributors. Western countries generate the highest demand for Frozen Fruits globally. Imports are expected to increase because of cost concerns, availability, and consumer demand for Frozen Fruits all year long. Additionally, Retail E-commerce sector is providing impetus to the market growth attracting consumers towards Frozen Fruits Market.

On the other hand, factors such as prejudiced nature of consumers towards Frozen Fruits about its authenticity coupled with the costs associated with the refrigeration or freezing process as in required power and shipping of the frozen fruits is likely to present challenges to the Frozen Fruits market growth. Adversely, augmented demand for Frozen Fruits, especially for berries in Bakery & Confectionary industry will considerably fuel the growth of Frozen Fruits Market.

Frozen Fruits offer the convenience of having our favourite fruit all year round, at an affordable price. Some Frozen Fruits companies provide the best products that give the feeling like they were frozen while fresh. With retained colours and flavours these brands also have detailed labels on the packaging giving the details of ingredients and product’s nutritional value rating. For Some companies, it could even be better than fresh regarding nutritional value while some brands fail to understand the value of frozen food and that, in some cases have added sugar or other ingredients that might be best to avoid. Frozen Fruits, by large are providing required nutritional values to the people with heady and busy lifestyles. More the urbanization; greater the Frozen Fruits market is becoming.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Market of Frozen Fruits appears to be highly competitive but consolidated. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. To sustain their market position these players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. Manufacturers operating in the Frozen Fruits market strive to develop a state of art manufacturing facilities where they can make all their products from carefully sourced raw materials right in their own facility.

Players operating in the Frozen Fruits Market keep discovering and combining, the origin of the classic fruits remains increasingly important. Local cultivation is another noticeable trend in Frozen Fruits Market. One more trend is Organic Frozen Fruits. Organic is booming but there is more. Organic Fruits are increasingly important in the frozen sector as well, according to a Key Player in the Europe Frozen Fruits Market – the demand for organics isn’t the same throughout Europe.

The key players profiled in Frozen Fruitsare Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Key Findings:

Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots among the frozen fruit segments

Volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with more than 50% share. With rise in disposable incomes in India and China and growing demand for healthy foods will drive higher demand for frozen fruits

