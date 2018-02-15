Foundry binders are binding materials utilized in metal casting factories. Binders retain casting materials in place so that deformity does not form in final metal products. Foundry binders are employed in casting of different metals such as aluminum, cast iron, bronze, and steel. Binders are used in ferrous and non-ferrous foundries. Usually, sand casting is employed for casting of metals, as sand is inexpensive, readily available, and green. Sand casting is compatible with all types of binder systems.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35249

Foundry Binders Market: Segmentation

Based on nature, the foundry binders market can be segmented into:

Organic

Inorganic

Organic foundry binders include clay, oil, acrylic, and phenol. Demand for organic alkyd, furan, and phenolic binders is expected to be high in the near future. However, oil binders are anticipated to phase out, as oil requires high baking temperature compared to other binders. Sodium silicate is a highly common inorganic foundry binder. It can be used in no-bake systems and cod box systems. Deformities in surface finish and poor de-coring property of sodium silicate has resulted in contraction of the segment in the foundry binders market.

Foundry Binders Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the foundry binders market can be segregated into:

Alkyd

Acrylic

Furan

Easter Cured

Phenolic

Others

The furan segment can be sub-segmented into furan no bake and furan warm box. Phenolic binders can be divided into phenolic CO2, phenolic hotbox, phenolic no bake, phenolic novolac, phenolic urethane, and phenolic urethane cold box binders. Demand for furan no bake and phenolic urethane is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Furan no bake binders are suitable for almost all types of metals. They provide high tensile strength and dimensional accuracy. Ester cured phenolic no bake binders provide high surface finish for all metals with low finishing cost. These binders release significantly low amount of VOCs compared to other binders. Urethane binders are low emission products employed in non-ferrous foundries. Phenolic furan no bake binders provide strong sand bonds. They are employed in iron and steel castings with fast and slow curing. Phenolic urethane cold box can be manufactured in oil based systems.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/foundry-binders-market.html

Foundry Binders Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the foundry binders market can be split into:

Core Casting

Mold Casting

Yellow dextrin powder is used as a binder in core casting. Core casting is usually utilized for sand castings. Thus, demand for foundry binders is high in core casting processes. Amine cured cold box binders are employed in the core casting process, while urethane binders are used in the mold casting method.

Long term contracts and inexpensive raw materials are driving the market for foundry binders. Demand for binders for sand casting is rising across the globe. However, emerging advanced technologies such as 3D printing, die casting, and material handling robots are likely to restrain the foundry binders market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com