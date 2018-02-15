Sustainable Swedish design for highest safety and performance.

Pune, 15th February, 2018: Blueair, a world-leader in air purification solutions, today announced the launch of Cabin Air to meet consumer needs for clean air in cars, trucks and other road vehicles. The in-vehicle air purifiers which will be in the market in the second quarter of 2018 are based on Blueair’s 20 years’ experience of developing state-of-the art air purifiers for home and professional use.

Recent research proves that 72% of people are worried about the air quality in their car. The same number, 72% of people asked, also said that they are aware of the negative health effects of breathing polluted air, reveals a survey carried out for Blueair by independent UK research firm Bonamy Finch.

“We see a strong, unmet consumer need for clean air”, said Mehmet Altinok, CEO of Blueair. “Air pollution levels soar in our key markets and pollution concerns are growing worldwide, particularly in Asia and the Middle-East. As a result, we are expanding our air purification expertise and best-in-class technology to a new segment with the objective of improving the health and well-being of even more people” said Altinok.

“What few know is that the air inside the car can be up to 15 times more polluted than on the road outside, said Daniel Hagström, CEO of Blueair Cabin Air. “The poor indoor air quality is caused by own vehicle exhausts in combination with other vehicle’s exhausts, as well as tire and road wear products, entering the car through ventilation and air conditioning systems”, explained Hagström.

The Blueair Cabin range of products willbe launched in China in June 2018. The products are based on sustainable Swedish design combining safety and highest performance.