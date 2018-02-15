Looking to buy new headphones? There are a lot of different types of headphones accessible, and we’re going to walk you through each one of the various options. Right now, we’re looking at in-ear headphones – these are the cheapest, simplest to store and carry, simplest to wear and so are usually also the cheapest form of headphones you can purchase. It is usually the type of headset that comes bundled with your smartphone, also is popular among budget buyers and beginners in the aftermarket sound segment.

Today, we’re exploring different in-ear headphones in a variety of budgets, ranging from affordable and cheerful to high-end and luxurious. When it’s look and feel, sonic selection or just plain exciting sound you search, there’s something in the in-ear segment for everyone, and at every cost.

Purchasing headphones can be daunting. Here are some of the commonly used phrases you ought to know.

When it’s the inexpensive plastic pair which comes bundled with your smartphone or the large expensive headphones with a giant ‘b’ on the other side, we have all used headphones at any time period. Getting the audio right can make all the difference between a boring bus ride and an emotional journey. But there’s more to cans than what you see.

There is a lot of engineering and science that goes into making a pair of headphones sound a specific way. The audio could be tuned in an endless number of ways, and enjoying the audio experience is all about fitting a set of headphones to the music you are utilized to listening to, rather than simply picking by brand or looks.

Our guide can allow you to get a better understanding of what to search for in headphones, and also the way to make an informed choice when you are actually buying set. In case you're confused with any of the conditions used, jump down to check out our jargon buster. And in the following weeks, we'll help you select a pair depending upon just how much you are looking to spend.