Market Highlights:

3D glass or 3D cover glass is a special type of glass plate or covering that is applied to the devices such as mobile screens, wearable devices, and sometimes on television. The 3d glass is mostly used in smartphones for features such as a high-resolution display, playing games, and virtual reality applications. As smartphone makers are having a close competition on the form factor, design, palm friendliness, and touch sensitivity, smartphone makers are encouraging touch panel suppliers to develop improved cover glass shapes.

3D glass refers to the curved glass with arc shape design either in the middle of the display or at the edges. The 3D Glass Market advances along with the development of flexible AMOLED technology.

Major Key Players:

• Lens Technology (China)

• CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China)

• Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (China)

• Shenzhen O-film Tech (China)

• Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (China)

• JiangXi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China)

• G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

• Corning Inc (U.S.)

• Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China)

• BYD Electronic Company Limited (China)

• Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5306

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is the major player in the global 3D glass market. This region is the hub of smartphone manufacturing, which, in turn, tends to be the largest application of the 3D glass. At present, many smartphone manufacturers have already installed 2.5D glass on their smartphones and planning to implement 3D glass on every smartphone range. Few Companie such as Apple and Samsung have already installed 3D glass on their high-end smartphones.

Another major factor driving the growth of the 3D glass market in the Asia Pacific is increasing smartphone penetration in countries like India, China, and parts of South East Asia. Chinese enterprises dominate the supply pattern of the global 3D glass processing market occupied by Biel Crystal Manufactory and Lens Technology. China is the major market for 3D glass in the world a large number of smartphones manufacturer in this region are adopting 3D cover and back glass. A rising demand for smartphone 3D glass has boosted the growth of the Shenzhen O-film Tech, Triumph Science & Technology, Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture and BYD Electronic by expanding their presence in 3D curved glass field.

North America is the second largest region in the global 3D glass market. This region is consists of few developed countries like the U.S. and Canada, which has the largest penetration of high-end smartphones. As the standard of living and disposable income is higher in these countries, the people are adopting the newer technologies in terms of display, resolution, and quality. Another factor is the rising mobile technology in media and entertainment industry. At present, a large proportion of online videos, games, images are streamed in high quality on smartphones, giving the 3D glass market an opportunity to grow.

Segmentation:

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 3D display glass, and 3D back cover glass.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into smartphones, wearable device, televisions, virtual reality headset, and others.

• On the basis of the production material, the market is segmented into the glass substrate, polishing material, coating material, and others.

• On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-glass-market-5306

Intended Audience:

• 3D Glass Market services providers

• Smart components manufacturers

• Government agencies

• Cloud Service providers

• Electronic components manufacturers

• Value-added resellers

• Construction builders

• Research firms

• Automation & control networking technologies vendors

• Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

• Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

• Home management systems (product & server providers)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com