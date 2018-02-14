Zaggle, a payments and group dining company, today announced, appointing the cricket sensation and all rounder Hardik Pandya as their Brand Ambassador. As a part of the engagement Hardik will be endorsing Zaggle’s consumer and corporate offerings which include Group Dining deals, Corporate Cards and Rewards & Loyalty Systems.

Zaggle today has strong presence across 9 key cities of India, with over 2.5 million users, 2500+ corporate affiliations and over One million cards in circulation. The USP of the company is ‘Why Haggle! When you can Zaggle!’. Zaggle Website and App focus on group dining deals and gift cards, and have seen tremendous traction in these segments.

Commenting on the association with Hardik Pandya , Mr Raj N Phani, Founder, Zaggle said, “It is a perfect alignment for Zaggle. Hardik is a youth icon and is known for being an unapologetic fighter and an all-rounder with zeal to win. We at Zaggle, resonate Pandya’s appeal and take a 360 degree view of the consumer requirements on all our products and deliver consistently. We thank Hardik Pandya for partnering with us and putting on the avatar of a rock star to set the ball rolling for our association with his unique swag. I congratulate the rock star for his stellar performances for the Indian cricket team. We are proud of our association and wish him many successes in the times ahead.”

On signing his endorsement engagement, Hardik Pandya, All Rounder – Indian Cricketer said, “I am happy to associate with Zaggle, a brand that offers innovative payment solutions & the best restaurant deals without any ‘Haggling’. Being a foodie myself, I always try out new restaurants and Zaggle’s services and innovations offer amazing savings and deals to users. I was delighted to don the Rockstar avatar, to record my first campaign for Zaggle. As a Zaggle user, I enjoy the experiences and savings, and I am confident that customers will find it hugely beneficial.”

Commenting on Company’s prospects and future, Mr Avinash Godkhindi, CEO & MD, Zaggle Said, “We are extremely happy with this association with Hardik Pandya. Hardik as a personality completely relates to our brand which is fast paced and performance oriented. Zaggle over the past years is growing at an exponential pace of over 100 % CAGR YOY.“

He said further, “We have shot a music video with Hardik and this is quite like the rockstar debut of Hardik Pandya and we hope the association will further strengthen the brand recall for Zaggle.”

Zaggle is also associated with the St. Moritz – Ice Cricket tournament. Zaggle had earlier roped in ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to represent their corporate offerings.