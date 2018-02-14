TiE Global Summit seeks to set the tone for the next wave of business and innovation

Mumbai: TiE Global Summit (TGS), one of the largest Global Entrepreneurship Summit, will be held in Mumbai on 21st and 22nd February 2018 at the J W Marriott Sahar, Mumbai. Helmed by TiE Mumbai, the second edition of the Summit will have over 2000 participants including successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders, leading investors (VCs, PE, Angels and Banks), senior corporate professionals and academia in attendance. The Summit is being held in association with leading government agencies and over 20 TiE chapters across India, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai, with the aim of setting the tone for the next wave of business and innovation.

In true TiE spirit, this year’s edition of the summit offers entrepreneurs an eclectic mix of opportunities to gain knowledge and insights, mentoring and networking opportunities with successful entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world. To innovative and scalable business ideas, it will provide an opportunity to secure funding. The Summit features several eminent speakers from across India and the world who will share their experience and insights on topics such as ‘India entrepreneurship: Scale, Substance and Sustainability’, ‘Birth of Unicorns’, ‘The India Growth Story: Investment in Tier 2 and 3 cities’, ‘Healthcare in 2025’ and ‘Creating impact in a changing world’. With an eye on taking entrepreneurial aspirations to global shores, the summit also features tracks on ‘Succeeding in the age of disruption’, ‘FinTech across Asia’, ‘The China Story’ and ‘Birth of Global Unicorns’. The Summit has parallel tracks that offer speed mentoring and a platform for startups to pitch their business ideas along with an opportunity to win spot funding from the investment community. ‘My story’ sessions with successful senior entrepreneurs that will give young entrepreneurs the much needed inspiration to take their businesses to the next level are part of the two-day event.

Some of the guest speakers this year include Jyoti Bansal, Founder and Chairman, App Dynamics; AS Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman, ISRO; Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Persistent Systems; Atul Nishar, Founder & Chairman, Hexaware Technologies; Tim Draper, American venture capital investor; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Rare Enterprises; Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospital Group; Sanjay Nayyar, Managing Director, KKR; Shashank ND, Founder & CEO, Practo; Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii Inc; Yossi Vardi, Israeli Investor & Entrepreneur and ‘Godfather’ of Israel’s tech industry and celebrity actor, Salman Khan amongst others.

Commenting on the launch of the Summit, Anand Desai, Managing Partner, DSK Legal and President, TiE Mumbai said, “Since its inception in Silicon Valley in 1992, TiE’s mission has been to foster and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation. As the flagship annual event of the non-profit venture, the TiE Global Summit has emerged as the biggest platform for knowledge, networking and mentorship. Through the Summit this year, we hope to reach out and empower the maximum number of entrepreneurs, thus creating wealth for both the entrepreneur and the local communities.”

Participants can register at http://www.tieglobalsummit.org/

About TIE

TiE Global, is a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship around the World. TiE strives to inspire entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding programs and activities. Started in the year 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, TiE has completed over 25 years of fostering entrepreneurship across the world. Today TiE has a network of 61 chapters in 18 countries and 13,000 members around the world.

With nearly 2000+ events held each year, TiE brings together the entrepreneurial community to learn from local leaders, as well as each other. For more information, please visit our website at www.tiemumbai.org or www.tie.org.