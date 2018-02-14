A leading consultancy house Top Rankers Management Consultants in collaboration with FORE School of Management one of the reputated business school in India. It’s “19th NATIONAL MANAGEMENT SUMMIT” at hotel Le-Meridian, New Delhi on February 23 – 24, 2018.

The theme of workshop is BUSINESS EXCELLENCE THROUGH CREATIVITY; INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP. In these two days summit, very eminent speakers have been invited from the corporate world and academia. There will be lot of experience sharing and discussion on various spectrums emphasizing on reframing, transforming and performing based on main theme.

On this occasion various awards like CEO of the year, Company of the year, Leadership Excellence, Women Leadership Role Model etc will be conferred for Top Rankers excellence award to the very deserving and dynamic professional in the field of Human Resource, Marketing, Finance, Operations etc.

The chief guest who will inaugurate the summit will be DR. Mangu Singh, (Managing Director Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.) The key note speaker is Mr. Prabir Jha, (President & Global CPO Cipla.) Padamshiri DR. Pritam Singh will also share few words of wisdom with the participants who are likely to be more than 300. Some of the eminent speakers will include are