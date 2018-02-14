The Polar Leasing Company to showcase outdoor walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, and emergency rental solutions at Catersource 2018. The conference and tradeshow takes place February 18-21 at Caesars Palace and the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Fort Wayne, IN – The Polar Leasing Company (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representatives Bart Tippmann, Lisa Skarie and Laura Keefer will be in attendance for the 2018 Catersource conference and tradeshow. The event runs from February 18-21 at both Caesars Palace and the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Polar Leasing will showcase a miniature model of outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units at booth 239.

All Polar Leasing rental depots offer both long and short-term rental solutions as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals. Polar Leasing offers ground resting cooler rentals and freezer rentals with temperature ranges from 35°F (2°C) to -10°F (-23°C). Walk-in coolers and freezers are available in various sizes from 6’x8’ to 14’x56’, with custom sizes and larger rental units also available.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. Each Polar Leasing unit is built by Polar King International, the leading manufacturer of outdoor walk-in coolers and freezers. Combining efficiency, durability, and performance, Polar Leasing temporary refrigeration and freezer units provide storage flexibility and savings. With thousands of rental units available and hundreds of distribution depots located nationwide, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric refrigerated fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348 or visit www.polarleasing.com.

