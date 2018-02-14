When non-custodial parents make the mistake of taking their children outside Colorado without express consent from the parent with primary parental responsibility, the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne steps in to protect the latter’s rights.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 2/14/2018] – The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne protects the custodial parents’ rights when the child is

taken away by the non-custodial parent, which could escalate to parental kidnapping. The team sets the legal wheels in motion if circumstances suggest that the non-custodial parent took a child outside the state of Colorado without the consent of his or her ex-spouse.

Child Abductions by Family Members: A Common Occurrence in Divorced Families

Parents removing children from the care of their ex-spouses without consent or leave by the courts is a common type of child abduction case in the United States. The National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway and Thrownaway Children (NISMART) also reports that non-custodial parents were responsible for 78% of parental abductions in the country.

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne handles these cases carefully because it involves the interests of children; and in Colorado, it is always the children’s best interest that takes precedence in all matters of family law.

Adherence to Colorado’s Stand on Parental Responsibility

Colorado’s default stand on parental responsibility is that both parents should be present in the child’s life. The only exception is if one parent causes physical, emotional, or psychological distress — especially abuse — to the child. Hence, the court grants primary parental responsibility to the parent who can provide the best living arrangements and a loving environment for the child.

For this reason, Colorado family court may demand the child’s return to the parent with primary custody in a parental kidnapping case.

Having handled parental kidnapping cases in the past, the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne stresses that protecting a parent’s parental rights is equally as important as protecting the child’s interests. This is why the firm takes an aggressive approach to defending clients’ rights, especially in suspected parental kidnapping cases.

