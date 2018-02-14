The Burnham Law Firm, P.C. offers their services to clients looking for effective yet compassionate representation in child support cases.

[GREENWOOD VILLAGE, 2/14/2018] – As one of the leading providers of legal solutions to family law issues in Colorado, The Burnham Law Firm, P.C promises to secure fair and accurate child support for its clients.

Because child support cases can be an emotionally-charged area of law, The Burnham Law Firm, P.C believes in striking a balance between aggressive and compassionate representation in order to protect the assets and families of their clients.

What Goes into Child Support

Child Support in Colorado is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account numerous factors which can include:

– Number of children

– Monthly gross income (before taxes)

– Maintenance paid/received by the parties of the marriage

– Number of overnights per year

– Work-related childcare

– Income tax dependency exemptions

Each factor would have its own unique formula to determine the weight to the overall amount of child support.

As there are several more factors involved in calculating child support, it becomes critical to accuracy that every exception and nuance be thoroughly assessed and analyzed.

How Burnham Law Helps

The lawyers at Burnham Law have built a reputation of expertise and aggressiveness when it comes to child support and family law. Burnham Law’s team of legal experts prioritizes their client’s individual needs and goals, which helps in the creation of effective negotiation strategies.

Supported by a full staff of paralegals and legal consultants, Burnham Law provides accurate and comprehensive child support calculations while following the stringent conditions of Colorado law.

About Burnham Law

One of the top-rated family negotiators and litigators in Colorado, the Burnham Law Firm provides expert legal solutions to clients that have child support cases. Led by managing partner Todd Burnham, Burnham Law employs experienced associates, and practices compassion and patience in an emotionally-charged field of law.

To know more about their services and areas of expertise, visit their website at https://www.burnhamlaw.com.