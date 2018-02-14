Number one for the production of top actors, actresses, singers and models in the country. Our school is one of the top rated in the country. WE OPEN THE DOORS FOR YOU LIKE NO OTHER SCHOOL CAN FOR THE INDUSTRY.

At SCSOPA students are not lost in large classes. As an explicit policy, our acting, modeling, dance, and voice programs limit class size, making individual attention and interaction among students and instructors possible. Our acting, modeling, dance, and voice students are encouraged to meet faculty for one-on-one consultation throughout their programs. SCSOPA strives to create an environment that promotes personal development and learning over competition. In keeping with this philosophy, SCSOPA takes pride in its open door policy of admission. Students from diverse backgrounds and from all walks of life are welcome. All classes at SCSOPA nurture a supportive, positive atmosphere conducive to the level of collaboration required to BECOME A SUCCESS.

WHAT SCSOPA DOES

SCSOPA continues to give each student “life skills” in the field of presentation, memorization, self-esteem, confidence, public speaking ability, projection and much much more. Academically SCSOPA has the opportunity to help those who are in school to achieve academic goals. SCSOPA students expressed that our programs not only help them get in front of agents weekly, but also helped them in their school environment!

SCSOPA encourages all of our students to push themselves to be the best they can in LIFE! SCSOPA hopes you too will be a part of our LEGACY!

At SCSOPA, our classes are based on attaining the balance every working actor needs to succeed on set. Our instructors work as professional directors, writers, and actors and are passionate about their work. We appreciate the unique talents and gifts of our students, and formulate our classes to encourage profound growth based on our widely respected experience.

Here is a short description of what our classes offer.

Rhythm & Dance, This class Focuses on basic rhythm and body isolation.

Commercials, Instructs the students on how to perform commercials for auditions and booked jobs.

Improv, Students will be working to strengthen their Improv skills.

Theater Workshops, Spend class going over the basics of acting on stage. At the end of the class we will have a staged production.

Monologues, Study monologues, to prepare for auditions and will work on different techniques.

Scene Study, Work in small groups of 2-3 people to work on acting with a partner.

Acting Technique, In this class you will learn and break down acting styles and develop your skills.

Audition Technique, This class will focus on the specific techniques needed to give a convincing performance on stage or screen.

Voice-Over, This class will focus on the skills and technique needed to be a voice over actor.

Cold Reading, This class is to give you the skills and confidence to succeed at any cold reading audition.

Modeling, This class covers all the technique and skills you will need to take your modeling career to the next level.

Songwriting A class that covers the technical and creative requirements for writing modern songs.

Hip Hop, This class is where students can learn the newest hip hop moves.

