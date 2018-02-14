This report studies in Global Roof Mounted Bike Racks market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

The major players in the market are

Thule Group

SARIS CYCLING GROUP

Curt

CAR MATE

Allen Sports

Yakima Products

Atera GmbH

Uebler

Rhino-Rack

Hollywood Racks

VDL Hapro

Mont Blanc Group

Cruzber

Swagman

Kuat

Alpaca Carriers

RockyMounts

The Roof Mounted Bike Racks market in terms of application is classified into

SUV

Truck

Sedan

Depending on the Product the Roof Mounted Bike Racks Market is classified into

Upright

Fock Mount

Other

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

