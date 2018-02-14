The OC (Opportunity Class) is aimed at academically gifted & talented students. The placement test is done for assessing a student’s mixed ability in English, Mathematics and their General Ability. K12 Academy offers an intense program to increase students’ chances at aiming for a placement in these OC classes. Our OC classes begin by consolidating a student’s knowledge foundation. This aims to develop a student’s skills .

We assist students with exam strategies such as time management, trial and error and scan-reading, so that they are prepared for the official exam.

To get more details about visit?— https://k12.com.au/

