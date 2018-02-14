– KONE India opens 2 NEW Offices in Pune

– Opens a world class training centre

– The only elevator company to be ranked as one of the World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies by Forbes for the 6thconsecutive year

– To further cater to growing market in Maharashtra

– New Offices to enhance convenience &service levels to existing customers and handle growing potential in Maharashtra

– Today company offers Sales & Service Network across 40 + locations pan India

– KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as one of the best employers in the world by business magazine Forbes. KONE ranked in top 100 in the Global 2000: World’s Best Employers list.

KONE, a global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, today announced the Opening of two new KONE Offices in Pune, Maharashtra. Both were inaugurated by Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India. This investment is to enhance the service level to both its existing Customer base and gear up for future growth. The new office will also have a world class training centre with the latest technologies including LCE simulator, Mini XT, NMX machine.

“KONE India aims to extend its unmatched service capabilities and provide continuous support to its new offerings, in Pune. These new offices are in accordance with our strategy to “Win with Customers” and better our Customer reach, penetrate deeper in the market and ensure a stronger customer connect in Maharashtra. It is also necessary to equip our people with the latest technologies and our training centre will be a one stop solution for the same. We also have an exclusive customer experience centre, which will showcase our latest visual designs to provide the customers a touch and feel and help us move closer to them.” says Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India

We understand the demands and the changing trends of urbanization, we believe that we have a great potential to add value to our customers and society at large. It would in turn help in contributing to better people flow and rise the living standards, in the most sustainable ways. It will also help respond to the growing demand for professional elevator and escalator maintenance service.

KONE has entered into an agreement with IBM, which will further help KONE to harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM’s Watson IoT Cloud Platform KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world. These new services will range from solutions which improve People Flow in buildings and new smart building applications; to others that advance the speed, reliability and safety, for elevator maintenance, remote monitoring and servicing, minimizing the downtime.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

About KONE in India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. .KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools.

www.kone.in

