Rejoice and engage in the fine Cantonese cuisines comprised of the freshest catch at Royal China, leaving your other half with a memorable and enjoyable Chinese dining experience this Valentine’s Day.

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China will have your taste buds tingling with their exclusive dishes. Their charming milieu coupled with a refreshing take on modern Cantonese cooking, It is perfect for couples who love exclusivity and everything royal. Providing the most sophisticated dining ambience in an authentic Chinese setting, Royal China is the ultimate destination for dinners to celebrate a very special culinary love affair.

Royal China is really amazing for dining as its view from 16th floor of Eros Towers is really stunning for the couples into a state of comfort and bliss. It’s the best place to enjoy and make memories with your loved ones.

So its time to enjoy the day with special dishes like Dimsum, Mapo tofu, Deep fried chicken and prawn wonton & special beverages.

Meal for One: 2500 plus tax

On Till: 14th February 2018.

Time : 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019