Market Highlights:

The Incident And Emergency Management Market is segmented on the basis of solution, system, professional service, simulation, communication tool and device and vertical. The system segment consists of mass notification system and is expected to play key role in incident and emergency management market. It enable organization to send valuable information to individual or group of people through location, lists and visual intelligence. It provides an early warning alert for an impending disaster.

The Incident And Emergency Management Market refers to group of people who are appointed to share the information, coordinate and communicate in occurrence of an event or incident and emergency situation. The study indicates mass notification system is expected to play a major part in incident and emergency management market.

The rising terror attacks and unpredictable natural calamities occurrence are the key factor driving the incident and emergency management market. Government initiatives in reducing this harmful activities is playing key role in incident and emergency management market. According to the study, satellite phone as a communication device accounts for highest market share in the market. The increasing product and solution technology in preventing enterprise valuable assets is expected to grow rapidly. While there are some restraints, which may hamper the market includes lack of awareness about the benefits of this system is affecting the market growth.

The incident and emergency management market is expected to grow at approximately USD 115 Billion by 2023, at 5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Siemens Ag (U.S.)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

• Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)

• Frequentis (Austria)

• Intergraph Corporation (U.S.)

• Esri (U.S.)

• Metricstream (U.S.)

• Intermedix Corporation (U.S.)

Incident and Emergency Management Market Segmentation

The incident and emergency management market has been segmented on the basis of simulation includes traffic simulation software. It enables organization by offering strong data management capabilities and easy platform for interactive GIS maps and database. It comprises of ITS features that includes route guidance, electronic toll collection and traffic detection and surveillance.

Market Research Analysis:

In incident and emergency management market, North America region is growing at a steady rate due to managing real-time traffic analysis capabilities. In US region, there is large utilization of incident and emergency management system and various projects are undertaken for protecting citizens from terror attacks and natural calamities. The mass notification system and satellite phone communication service is majorly adopted by users in the region as it is less time consuming.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of incident and emergency management market to directly address the security of citizens. Increased terror attacks and bio-hazard has led to adoption of advanced technological solutions in the region. The government has also made huge investment in building special military troops to tackle this incident. Countries such as China and India are adopting safety and precautionary measures for protecting citizens from occurrence of such incident.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of incident and emergency management market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing terror attacks and natural disaster is driving the market in the North America region.

The government has made investment in incident and emergence management owing to occurrence of many international events is one of the significant factor driving market growth. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing adoption of incident and emergency management techniques in developed countries.

