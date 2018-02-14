HRI Vending , a leading full-service vending sales and service provider in the Midwest and Great Lakes region, is celebrating their 25th year anniversary in 2018.

HRI Vending was started by Mark Hytry in 1992 with just one full time employee. HRI primarily focused on the repair of coin and dollar bill mechanisms. Growing multi-directionally, HRI Vending expanded to include vending machine repair, new and used machine sales, account locating and equipment delivery and set-up. HRI’s growth included relocating from Milwaukee to a larger facility in Muskego to accommodate an increased demand in their products and services.

Mark Hytry, Owner and President states: “We pride ourselves on being a complete solution for our customers. As a full-line vending and equipment company, we can fully support the needs of our small and large partners. I am proud to say, we have an experienced crew that can make this happen.”

The company’s focus is to exceed the expectations of their existing partners and provide opportunities for new business entrepreneurs. HRI Vending will launch new web-based tools and hands-on experiences to enhance customer satisfaction and knowledge in 2018. To mark the 25th anniversary, the company is offering a free preventative maintenance check throughout the year, as well as creating special anniversary features and initiatives.

More information is available at http://www.hrivending.com

Contact:

Kym Hytry

Company: HRI Vending

Address: Muskego, Wisconsin

Phone number: (800) 646-5329

Email: admin@hrivending.com