According to a new report Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Sensors & Transducers Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Analyzers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Meters Market.
The Automotive & Transportation market holds the largest market share in Global NVH Testing Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Aerospace & Defense market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Construction market would garner market value of $330.0 million by 2023.
The Environmental Noise market holds the largest market share in Global NVH Testing Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4 % during the forecast period. The Product Vibration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Noise Mapping market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/nvh-testing-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of National Instruments Corporation, Spectris (Brüel & Kjær), Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.), HEAD acoustics GmbH, DEWESoft Company, GRAS Sound and Vibration A/S, Prosig, m+p international, imc Meßsysteme GmbH, and Signal.X.
Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Hardware
Sensors & Transducers
Analyzers
Meters
Data Acquisition Systems
Signal Conditioners
Others
Software
Acquisition Software
Acoustic Software
Vibration Software
Signal Analysis Software
Calibration Software
By End User
Automotive & Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Construction
Industrial Equipment
Power Generation
Consumer Electronics
Mining & Metallurgy
Others
By Application
Environmental Noise
Sound Quality & Power
Building Acoustics
Product Vibration
Telecom Testing
Noise Mapping
Pass-By-Noise
Human Vibration
Others
By Geography
North America Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size
US Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size
Canada Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size
Mexico Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size
Rest of North America Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size
Europe Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Germany Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
UK Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
France Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Russia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Spain Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Italy Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Rest of Europe Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Asia Pacific Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
China Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Japan Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
India Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
South Korea Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Singapore Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Malaysia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
LAMEA Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Brazil Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Argentina Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
UAE Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Saudi Arabia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
South Africa Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Nigeria Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Rest of LAMEA Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market
Companies Profiled
National Instruments Corporation
Spectris (Brüel & Kjær)
Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.)
HEAD acoustics GmbH
DEWESoft Company
GRAS Sound and Vibration A/S
Prosig
m+p international
imc Meßsysteme GmbH
X
