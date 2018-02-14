According to a new report Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Sensors & Transducers Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Analyzers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Meters Market.

The Automotive & Transportation market holds the largest market share in Global NVH Testing Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Aerospace & Defense market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Construction market would garner market value of $330.0 million by 2023.

The Environmental Noise market holds the largest market share in Global NVH Testing Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4 % during the forecast period. The Product Vibration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Noise Mapping market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/nvh-testing-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of National Instruments Corporation, Spectris (Brüel & Kjær), Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.), HEAD acoustics GmbH, DEWESoft Company, GRAS Sound and Vibration A/S, Prosig, m+p international, imc Meßsysteme GmbH, and Signal.X.

Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Hardware

Sensors & Transducers

Analyzers

Meters

Data Acquisition Systems

Signal Conditioners

Others

Software

Acquisition Software

Acoustic Software

Vibration Software

Signal Analysis Software

Calibration Software

By End User

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Power Generation

Consumer Electronics

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

By Application

Environmental Noise

Sound Quality & Power

Building Acoustics

Product Vibration

Telecom Testing

Noise Mapping

Pass-By-Noise

Human Vibration

Others

By Geography

North America Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size

US Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size

Canada Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size

Mexico Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size

Rest of North America Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Size

Europe Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Germany Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

UK Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

France Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Russia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Spain Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Italy Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Rest of Europe Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Asia Pacific Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

China Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Japan Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

India Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

South Korea Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Singapore Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Malaysia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

LAMEA Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Brazil Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Argentina Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

UAE Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Saudi Arabia Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

South Africa Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Nigeria Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Rest of LAMEA Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Companies Profiled

National Instruments Corporation

Spectris (Brüel & Kjær)

Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.)

HEAD acoustics GmbH

DEWESoft Company

GRAS Sound and Vibration A/S

Prosig

m+p international

imc Meßsysteme GmbH

X

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Global NVH Testing Market

Europe NVH Testing Market

Asia Pacific NVH Testing Market

LAMEA NVH Testing Market