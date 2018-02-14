With the rising cost of fuel and the problems of finding convenient parking, many people are thinking of buying a folding bicycle instead of buying a regular one. When folded, the bike can be easily shifted into buildings or on public transport enabling mixed-mode commutation. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been publicized a new study titled, “Folding Bikes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” to its wide repository, which presents crucial findings on the market current scenario and its future prospects. According to this report, the global folding bikes market is set to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2017 to 2026 and reach a valuation of US$ 213,206.0 Mn by 2026-end.

The geographical segmentation is also included in the report which examines the scope of the market in different regions, such as Japan, MEA, APEJ, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Moreover, the report consists of trends following the market, drivers and also the restrains that are limiting the growth of the global folding bikes market.

Presently, a folding bike is a fast-growing bicycle category all over the world. One of the greatest advantages of folding bikes is the compactness that allows riders to carry them on long distance traveling, as they can be easily packed and transported. The analyst also finds that growing concerns over global pollution is reflected favorably on the global market for folding bikes in the forthcoming years.

For a clear understanding, the global folding bikes market has been segmented on the basis of product type, wheel size, application, price range and region. The research finds that Europe is expected to dominate the global folding bikes market in terms of revenue. Favorable policies and high consumer awareness are expected to support the growth of the market in the region through 2026.

By product type, the folding bikes market has been segmented into triangle hinge, magnet folding, mid-fold, vertical fold and other. Amongst, the mid-fold segment is expected to grow by US$ 2,588.0 Mn annually until the end of 2026.

On the basis of wheel size, the 20 Inch segment is projected to remain highly profitable over 2026.

Bikes are increasingly viewed as an exercise tool all across the world, therefore, fitness segment in terms of application is expected to remain highly attractive throughout the projection period.

Another important section of the report is competitive landscape presenting some of the top companies, their products and business strategies, and their standing in the global market. The key players profiled in the report include, Dawes Diamond, Strida LT, Di Blasi, Montague Crosstown, Schwinn, Bickerton Junction 1707 City, Gocycle, LightSpeed, Independent Fabrication, Brompton, Raleigh Evo-2, Tern Joe, Tern Link, Pacific Cycles, Tern Verge X20, Bobbin, Dahon, STRiDA EVO, Vilano, and SwissBike.

