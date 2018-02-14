Gone are the days of mushy heart-shaped chocolates box or typical bouquet of red roses for your Valentine. The world is getting fitter and healthier and we are all in favor of it. Health and fitness is a growing trend. Extending it into our celebrations of our holidays and special days is a motivating step that you and your partner can take to enjoy the greener and healthier side of life.

Take a break from your typical Valentine’s day, forget the flowers and toss the heart-shaped box of chocolates and gift your Valentine something that really shows that you care!

Here are few ideas that you can gift to your green juice guzzling, gym enthusiast, fitness fanatic, partner who works hard to take care of themselves.

1. A basket of exotic and organic fruits

We know you have spent oodles of time day dreaming of tropical beaches, ice capped mountains, lush green flora, and exotic grubs with your partner. Now, the pocket is not always friendly, and work is ever demanding. Planning a vacation is tedious but getting all the tropical fruits from the places you wanted to visit is not. Full of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that help to fight disease and boost health your basket could include the following fruits.

Pink Lady Apple – They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away but a pink lady apple a day makes for a happy bae. The first apple to bloom, but the last to be harvested, Pink Lady Apple’s growing season lasts for 200 days and spends more time on the tree than any other apple’s out there. Experts and doctors swear by the elevated levels of flavonoids (antioxidants) of the apples can improve clinical indications of cardiovascular health, including blood pressure and its response to stress. Additionally, the colour and shape of the fruit makes it the most romantic gift from Mother Nature.

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) – The pitaya is an incredibly nutritious superfood, chock full of antioxidants such as carotenoids, as well as fiber and vitamin C.

Avocados – Avocado is high in healthy facts which makes it’s a rather unique type of fruit. The avocado is virtually the only fruit that contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fat making it naturally sodium, sugar and cholesterol free.

2. Healthy nuts gift set

Strict diet charts and extreme gym routines leave no room or less room for ‘un-healthy’ indulgences. Customize a gift set with Nuts packed with heart-healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals and fibers.

The idea may seem boring, but you can always go nuts with a healthy nut gift set. What a better way to show you are nuts for your bae and their health, eh?

3. A red-themed healthy dinner

No color other than red speaks volume for love/Valentine’s Day. Many naturally red foods are healthy and scrumptious. Beetroots, strawberries, cherries, apples, red peppers are packed with nutrients like lycopene, vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants. From boosting your metabolism to keep your heart safe, these crimson-hued foods are made for love and heart. From beet spaghetti to sugar less pink lady apple pie, woo your partner with your specially red themed curated dinner.

4. Subscription Gift Box

A subscription to a healthy food service or a snack service is a thoughtful gift. From choosing to go healthy to ensuring that your partner gets something every month as token of your love. You can either choose to go for a healthy food subscription or a healthy skincare routine box that includes all the trendiest and organic skincare products for your partner’s healthy skin.

5. Gym date

Hectic schedules and erratic work timings somewhere make sure that you don’t get to spend some quality time with your partner. Planning a gym date is a perfect place for you and your health enthusiast partner to spend some time with each other doing what you love. Jazz it up with selecting special workout gears for him and her and follow it up with a perfect healthy red themed dinner, mentioned in the list and you have a perfect day for your perfect love.