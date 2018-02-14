Market Scenario:

Butter, ghee, and cream are fat rich dairy products that are rich in nutrients along with health-benefiting compounds like milk fat globule membrane (MFGM), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and short-chain free fatty acids (SCFAs). They are gaining popularity in the food industry for flavoring, baking, and cooking. Fat is an essential part of our diet and is important for good health. There are different types of fats, with some fats being healthier than the others. When consumed in large amounts, all fats, including healthy fats, can contribute to weight gain which is a major concern for this market.

Fat rich dairy products provide dairy nutrients along with the flavor due to which it is gaining popularity across the globe. Rising consumer demand for bakery and confectionery products including chocolate, cakes, muffins, and others are influencing the growth of the fat rich dairy products market positively. The rise in disposable income followed by increasing demand for sweet dishes is driving the growth of the fat rich dairy products market.

Continuous innovations and additions of various new flavors in this market are boosting the growth of fat-rich dairy products market. Attractive packaging is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. However, growing issue of obesity is a great concern among the population which may restrict the growth of the fat-rich dairy products market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fat rich dairy products market are Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), General Mills (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Danone (France), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Top exporters of butter include New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, and Germany

Processed butter is anticipated to propel the market growth owing to high industrial application majorly in bakery and confectionery industries.

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, fat rich dairy products are segmented into butter, ghee, cream, and others. Among all, the butter segment is witnessed to be dominating the market based on low cost of production followed by high demand in bakery and confectionery industry. Moreover, the cream segment is anticipated to have a steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, fat-rich dairy products market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, paper, and others. Among all, the paper and plastic segment is witnessed to be the fastest growing segments.

On the basis of the distribution channel, fat-rich dairy products market is segmented into store-based and non-store based distribution channel. Among them, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market. Availability of wide range of products followed by the convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global fat-rich dairy products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. High consumption of convenience food in North America is driving the growth of fat-rich dairy products in this region. In Europe, Germany, France, and Belgium are the major contributors to fat-rich dairy products market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. India, New Zealand, and Australia are the major contributor to the growth of fat rich dairy products market in Asia Pacific region. Rising demand for fast foods such as pizza and burger is expected to grow the fat rich dairy products market in the rest of the world.