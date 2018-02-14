An Events Company in Essex has revealed plans for an exciting new brand in 2018. Trez Entertainment are working to reinvent their brand, build up their base of customers and reach exciting new avenues of profit this year. By putting a fresh spin on their wide range of exciting services the company aims to make 2018 their best year yet.

While the brand may have a fresh look, Trez Entertainment are keen to let their customers know that their quality of service hasn’t changes. The events company still provides a fantastic, completely customisable service to all their clients and customers to make sure that they get the ultimate experience whether they’re using the company for a corporate event or kid’s disco. The company is well known for always offering their clients more than they would expect.

The business provides customers with a wide range of unique and incredible experience including photo booths. The photo booths that the company offers can be used in a range of different events from a wedding to a packed party anywhere in Essex or a number of key surrounding locations. Trez Entertainment always aims to make sure that their clients get the best night of their lives with incredible fun activities like the photo booth or their Magic Selfie Mirrors.

Trez Entertainment is aiming for the new brand to reflect the modern aesthetic and fresh services that their company provides. With features such as giant illuminated letters that can be hired and displayed at parties, the company is always eager to show clients that they provide chic and fabulous options for anyone looking to set up an incredible event.

As well as that, Trez Entertainment make it easy for the client to keep the memories they make at their events for a lifetime. Using services like the photo booths for hire, media can be downloaded and is readily available online. Due to this, the company can provide a collection of all the best snapshots and memories from any party they throw.

The entertainment company is more than a typical DJ service. Trez Entertainment are proud to say that a massive range of equipment available for hire and a unique approach to party planning separates their brand from any other event company in Essex.

Trez Entertainment was set up in 2014 with the main goal of providing the absolute best entertainment for any function from a corporate party to an extravagant wedding. Over the years, they have built up a solid base of clients who love the vibrant and exciting experiences that the company provides. This year, Trez Entertainment are hoping that the fresh brand will hope the company grow to new heights and that their services are used for an eclectic range of events.

More details about the new brand can be found on the company website. Alternatively, Trez Entertainment can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

Contact:

Lee Tresedern

Company: Trez Entertainment

Address: 23 Basildon Road, Basildon, Essex, SS15 5SF, UK

Phone: 01268 526 812

Email: info@trez-entertainment.co.uk

Website: http://www.trez-entertainment.co.uk/