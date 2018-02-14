Mumbai, February 17, 2017

Daniel Wellington, the Swedish watch brand known for its sleek, stylish and minimalistic designs announced the opening of its first store in India at the historic Fort area of Mumbai, which is also among the top shopping destinations of South Mumbai.

Home to many of the world’s leading brands, Fort in Mumbai, is the perfect setting for Daniel Wellington’s exciting new store. Sprawling across an area of 1000 sq ft, the store will house the brand’s timeless accessories for Men & Women. Worldwide best-sellers, such as the Dapper Collection, Classic Black Collection and the beloved Classic Petite will be available in the store, along with a wide assortment of accessories including classic cuffs & trendy interchangeable watch straps.

Commenting on the brand’s foray into the Indian market, Roger Kylberg, CEO of Daniel Wellington, says:

“India is an emerging and vibrant market with huge potential. Our increased presence enables us to accelerate our global expansion and it further reinforces our commitment to grow our business in the region”.

Targeting a broad, global customer base, Daniel Wellington aims to leverage the brand’s social media presence, including their Instagram following of over 4 million. By inviting customers and followers around the world to touch, feel and see the products in an inspiring and engaging environment, the stores will add to the overall brand experience

Daniel Wellington has established itself as one of the fastest growing and most beloved brands in the watch Industry. In the recent years Daniel Wellington has grown its global market share exponentially and accelerated the store openings worldwide.

About Daniel Wellington:

Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington was founded in 2011 by Filip Tysander. Since its inception Daniel Wellington has sold over 7 million watches and established itself as one of the fastest growing and most beloved brands in the watch industry. Its social media community has quickly evolved into global movement that every day, photo by photo, helps growing, defining & developing the Daniel Wellington Brand. Daniel Wellington is partnered with distributors in over 100 markets and represented in over 8000 points sales worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.danielwellington.com