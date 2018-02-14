According to a new report Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Contrast Injector Systems Market Size was valued at $558 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $967million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

The Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Contrast Injector Systems Accessories market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023).

The Injector Head market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Consumables Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Tubing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Hospitals Contrast Injector Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $153.5 million by 2023.

The Radiology market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Interventional Cardiology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are General Electric (GE), Medtron AG, VIVID Imaging, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, and Guerbet SA.

Global Contrast Injector Systems Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Injector Systems

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Injector Head

Syringes

Tubing

Other Consumables

Accessories

By Application

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Radiology

By End User

Diagnostics Centers

Clinics and Others

Hospitals

By Geography

North America Contrast Injector Systems Market Size

US Contrast Injector Systems Market Size

Canada Contrast Injector Systems Market Size

Mexico Contrast Injector Systems Market Size

Other NA Country Contrast Injector Systems Market Size

Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market

Germany Contrast Injector Systems Market

UK Contrast Injector Systems Market

France Contrast Injector Systems Market

Russia Contrast Injector Systems Market

Spain Contrast Injector Systems Market

Italy Contrast Injector Systems Market

Other EU Country Contrast Injector Systems Market

Asia Pacific Contrast Injector Systems Market

China Contrast Injector Systems Market

Japan Contrast Injector Systems Market

India Contrast Injector Systems Market

South Korea Contrast Injector Systems Market

Singapore Contrast Injector Systems Market

Malaysia Contrast Injector Systems Market

Other APAC Country Contrast Injector Systems Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Contrast Injector Systems Market

Brazil Contrast Injector Systems Market

Argentina Contrast Injector Systems Market

UAE Contrast Injector Systems Market

Saudi Arabia Contrast Injector Systems Market

South Africa Contrast Injector Systems Market

Nigeria Contrast Injector Systems Market

Other LAMEA Country Contrast Injector Systems Market

Companies Profiled

General Electric (GE)

Medtron AG

VIVID IMAGING

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Guerbet SA

