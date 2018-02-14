According to a new report Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Contrast Injector Systems Market Size was valued at $558 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $967million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period
The Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Contrast Injector Systems Accessories market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023).
The Injector Head market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Consumables Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Tubing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Hospitals Contrast Injector Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $153.5 million by 2023.
The Radiology market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Interventional Cardiology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are General Electric (GE), Medtron AG, VIVID Imaging, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, and Guerbet SA.
Global Contrast Injector Systems Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Injector Systems
CT Injector Systems
MRI Injector Systems
Angiography Injector Systems
Consumables
Injector Head
Syringes
Tubing
Other Consumables
Accessories
By Application
Interventional Radiology
Interventional Cardiology
Radiology
By End User
Diagnostics Centers
Clinics and Others
Hospitals
By Geography
North America Contrast Injector Systems Market Size
US Contrast Injector Systems Market Size
Canada Contrast Injector Systems Market Size
Mexico Contrast Injector Systems Market Size
Other NA Country Contrast Injector Systems Market Size
Europe Contrast Injector Systems Market
Germany Contrast Injector Systems Market
UK Contrast Injector Systems Market
France Contrast Injector Systems Market
Russia Contrast Injector Systems Market
Spain Contrast Injector Systems Market
Italy Contrast Injector Systems Market
Other EU Country Contrast Injector Systems Market
Asia Pacific Contrast Injector Systems Market
China Contrast Injector Systems Market
Japan Contrast Injector Systems Market
India Contrast Injector Systems Market
South Korea Contrast Injector Systems Market
Singapore Contrast Injector Systems Market
Malaysia Contrast Injector Systems Market
Other APAC Country Contrast Injector Systems Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Contrast Injector Systems Market
Brazil Contrast Injector Systems Market
Argentina Contrast Injector Systems Market
UAE Contrast Injector Systems Market
Saudi Arabia Contrast Injector Systems Market
South Africa Contrast Injector Systems Market
Nigeria Contrast Injector Systems Market
Other LAMEA Country Contrast Injector Systems Market
Companies Profiled
General Electric (GE)
Medtron AG
VIVID IMAGING
Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.
Bayer AG
ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd
Bracco Imaging S.p.A
Guerbet SA
