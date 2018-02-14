Market Scenario:

Cloud security is the security of organizational data which is saved on cloud from cyber threats. The cloud security helps in maintaining the confidential data and also facilitates prevention of unauthorized access to employees and other external stakeholders. The companies are having their millions and trillions of data which needs to be saved for the analysis of their customers and the market. The protection of this data which is saved on the cloud can be effectively done by using the cloud security.

The major driver for the growth of this market is growing cyber-attacks on the cloud. The growth in usage of cloud services for data storage of the confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility are also expected to drive the Global Cloud Security Market. The other factor contributing to the growth of this market are the emerging trend of bring your own device to the office premises. The growth of online market will also drive the growth of the Global Cloud Security Market. The IT & telecom sector is contributing the highest to the growth of cloud security market. The IT businesses are adopting the cloud services for transferring huge amount of data. There is rapid adoption of internet on smartphones which access data on cloud. To secure this data which is transferred by the IT and telecom sector, there is increased need of cloud security. This contributes to the growth of cloud security market.

The Global Cloud Security Market is expected to grow from USD ~5 Billion in 2016 to USD ~ 13 billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~17%. The lack of awareness about cloud security among the small and medium organizations and fear in the organizations of losing their data confidentiality are among some factors restraining the market growth.

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan),

CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Okta, Inc. (U.S.),

Cloud Passage Company (U.S.),

Intel Corporation(U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

The Global Cloud Security Market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, types, end users and application. The deployment can be segmented as public, private and hybrid among others. Types include virtualization security, network security, cloud database security, e-mail & web security and data loss prevention among others. Industry includes small and medium enterprises and large enterprises among others. End users comprises of retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI and government utility among others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the cloud security market with the existence of large organizations that possess very huge database. The need of safety & security solutions to secure the huge existing database of the organizations is contributing to the growth of cloud security market in the region. The European region has highly developed network infrastructure. The growing healthcare industry in the region is demanding for security over cloud technology thereby driving the cloud security market. The Asia pacific region is promoting the concept of bring your own device to the company premises which is increasing the threat of cyber-attacks for data on-cloud., To save the corporate data from unauthorized access and treats of cyber-attacks more and more companies are establishing the cloud security systems.

Study Objectives of Global Cloud Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Security Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Cloud Security Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, types, end users and application

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Smartphone screen protector market.

Intended Audience

Government agencies

Cloud service providers

Third party vendors

System integrators

Cloud facilitators

End users

