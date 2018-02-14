Brew Dr. Kombucha uses the finest teas from Townshend’s Tea Company to make high-quality, 100% organic Kombucha filled with nature’s goodness.

[PORTLAND, 02/14/2018] – The health food market is on fire and Kombucha, a fermented tea drink filled with probiotics is at the very top of the trend. Probiotic drinks from Brew Dr. Kombucha have numerous health benefits like improving digestion, bringing healthier skin, and promoting better cardiovascular health.

Good Kombucha is defined by the teas fermented—the better the tea, the higher the quality. A company based in Portland, Oregon lives off this ideology.

Brew Dr. Kombucha uses the freshest ingredients and an all-natural process that ensures their Kombucha is healthy, refreshing, and organic.

Townshend’s Tea Company

Brew Dr. Kombucha uses the finest teas from its founding company, Townshend’s Tea Company. Townshend’s Tea Company operates nine teahouses in Oregon, Utah, and Montana.

In 2008, Matt Thomas, founder of Townshend’s Tea Company, decided to start experimenting with Kombucha. He focused on an organic, home-style process that guarantees the freshest, most natural product possible.

Brew Dr. Kombucha uses the same fine teas and natural flavorings that go into each blend of Townshend’s Tea Company, setting the highest standard when it comes to Kombucha. From two teahouses, Brew Dr. Kombucha is now distributed all over the U.S. and Canada.

Health Benefits of Kombucha

Kombucha contains some of the highest concentration of probiotics in any food. Probiotics are microorganisms that live inside the human body and aid in various functions.

Besides digestion, probiotics also help boost the immune system, strengthen muscles and bones, and manage cancer.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha is owned and operated by Townshend’s Tea Company of Portland, Oregon. Using its premium teas, Townshend’s Tea Company uses a homemade, all-natural fermenting process that guarantees 100% organic Kombucha.

Visit http://brewdrkombucha.com/ and experience the goodness of its teas.