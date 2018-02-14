The very latest multimedia and infotainment technology on an impressively brilliant, extra large 8″/20.3 cm display for VW, Seat and Skoda – with the E>GO Z-E2050 the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com) has set up another dazzling show of innovation. Building on ZENEC’s great experience, the new specialist device for VW is a system equipped with every refinement: consistent in-vehicle integration, the very latest in entertainment, uncompromising ease of use – in fact all-round innovative, and not just concerned with the smartphone interface.

PURPOSE BUILT FOR VW, SEAT AND SKODA

Perfect in-vehicle integration – as always with the ZENEC E>GO series. With its specific form of construction and button illumination that can be switched between red and white, the Z-E2050 – despite the huge 8″ display – fits tailor-made into the cockpit of diverse VW, SEAT and SKODA models (Golf 5 and Golf 6 platforms). Interfaced with the vehicle electronics via the CAN bus, it supports comfort functions like MFA/MFA+, multifunction steering wheel, and the display of OPS and Climatronic.

ENTERTAINMENT 4.0

Digital radio reception with first class audio quality – the integrated DAB+ twin tuner enables crystal clear listening enjoyment, and scores with a dynamic station list, MOT Slideshow and DLS text.

Listen to your favorite music like at home, or watch great movies, for media playback the Z-E2050 has a CD/DVD drive, and two USB ports. With its extra large capacitive 8″/20.3 cm touchscreen, the new ZENEC E>GO infotainer provides not only optimal video enjoyment: thanks to the huge display and clear menus, operation of the Z-E2050 is also completely safe and intuitive.

CLEVER SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION

With the Z-E2050 you can use your smartphone in the car in comfort – for example to make calls with the hands-free system, or streaming music via Bluetooth. But that’s not all: The Smartlink Direct function opens up completely new possibilities for integrating Android based smartphones.

While Google Android Auto supports only a limited selection of apps, Smartlink Direct allows any installed app to be shown on the display of the Z-E2050 so you can make use of them too. Simply dock the cellphone, and the smartphone screen will be mirrored on the user interface of the Z-E2050. Smartlink Direct allows direct control of the apps from the touchscreen of the Z-E2050 – naturally also sat nav apps.

IN NO TIME AT ALL: FROM INFOTAINER TO NAVICEIVER

For VW drivers who do not want to just navigate per app but are looking for a versatile naviceiver, the new ZENEC is a clever solution: With the Z-EMAP50 sat nav package available as an option, the Z-E2050 can be upgraded to a navigation system with a full range of features. With detailed maps for 47 European countries, more than 6 million points of interest, 3D Auto-Zoom for junctions and roundabouts, and free map updates for one year, getting the latest navigation technology in your car is really very straightforward.