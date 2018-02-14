The report on Tissue Diagnostic Market by product(accessories, instruments), technology(special staining, situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry), application(prostate cancer, gastric cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Tissue Diagnostic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global tissue diagnostic market covers segments such as product, technology, application and end-use. The product segments include accessories and instruments. On the basis of technology, the global tissue diagnostic market is categorized into digital pathology and workflow, special staining, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry (IHC). Furthermore, on the basis of application the tissue diagnostic market is segmented as non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, breast cancer and lymphoma. On the basis of end-use the tissue diagnostic market is segmented as research laboratories, pharmaceutical organizations, contract research organization (CRO) and hospitals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global tissue diagnostic market such as, Prometheus Laboratories, bioMerieux, DiaGenic, Alere, Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, and Bio SB.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global tissue diagnostic market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of tissue diagnostic market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the tissue diagnostic market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the tissue diagnostic market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.