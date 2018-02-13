Market Scenario:

Web hosting is a service that allows organizations and individuals to post a website or web page on to the Internet. A web host, or web hosting service provider, is a business that provides the technologies and services needed for the website or webpage to be viewed in the Internet. Websites are hosted, or stored on special computers called servers.

The Web Hosting Services Market has made a revolutionary change in the ecommerce business. Major feature that comes with these services is the website hosting also allows you to create the databases which is simply indispensable for the online business owners. The other exciting features that you can add to your website with the help of a website hosting include shopping carts for e-commerce sites, forums, communities and chat panels. These features help in communicating with the customers and know their views on the site.

The market segmentation of the Web Hosting Services Market done on type and application. The segmentation on the basis of type includes web-site builders, shared hosting, dedicated hosting and collocated hosting. Shared hosting is very similar to living in an apartment complex. All residents are in the same location and must share the available resources with everyone. These may include such things as pool, parking lot, and playground. In shared hosting, all accounts must share the available resources with all the other accounts on the server. These include CPU time, memory, and disk space.

The global Web Hosting Services Market is expected to grow approximately at USD 154 Billion by 2022, at approx. 16% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Web Hosting Services Market in North America, Europe, and Asia –Pacific and Rest of the World is as follows. Rapid advancement in the type of Web Hosting Services Market led to the expansion of these services. The North America market of Web Hosting Services Market is leading because of the technology advancements and major web hosting players in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace due to combination of enterprise demand for managed hosted private cloud environments and domestic sourcing requirements in several regions in order to deliver a healthy popularity to the segment. The European region hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market continues to have a strong growth that is creating value for businesses and growth opportunities for service providers.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Web Hosting Services Market are – Amazon Web Services (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Dreamhost Inc. (U.S.), Earthlink Inc. (U.S.), Equinix Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Endurance Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), GoDaddy Inc. (U.S.), Justhost (U.S.), Web.Com Group, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Web Hosting Services Market segmentation on the basis of type and application.

Web Hosting Services Market by Type:

Web-Site Builders

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Collocated Hosting

Web Hosting Services Market by Application:

Public Website

Mobile Application

Intranet Site

Online Application

Study Objectives of Global Web Hosting Services:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Web Hosting Services.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Web Hosting Services Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by programming languages and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Web Hosting Services Market.

Intended Audience

IT Solution Providers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Business Organizations

Web Hosting Service Providers.

