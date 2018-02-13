Valentine day is celebrated with much awe in almost all parts of the world. February 14th, many people exchange cards, candy, gifts or flowers with their special “valentine.” Last year, retailers felt the love on the holiday, gaining millions in incremental revenue. This year as the world gets more digitally enlightened and shopping to get the most creative, out of the box variety of gifts is mostly carried out on online retail outlets.

Ecommerce developers in London are flooded with requests of better ecommerce platform and better management to handle the severe spike in web traffic. Managing enormous inventories filled with products from around the worlds, and making the system robust to handle all payments and deliveries is not an easy task. While all this is not enough most e-retail marketers are carrying out intense marketing strategies to improve customer traffic with discounts and offers. Ecommerce development in London are facing challenges in dealing with them and are upping there game to meet this huge demand.