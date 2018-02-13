The report on Global UV Curable Resins Market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the UV curable resins market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global UV curable resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global UV curable resins market covers segments such as type, application and end- use. The type segments include photoinitiator, oligomers and monomers. On the basis of application the global UV curable resins market is categorized into automotive, wood coatings, graphics art and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global UV curable resins market such as, Covestro AG, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sartomer, Allnex Belgium SA/NA, BASF SE, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, DSM N.V., and IGM Resins B.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global UV curable resins market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of UV curable resins market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the UV curable resins market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the UV curable resins market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

