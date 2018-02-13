Market Scenario:

The upcoming revolution in education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods. The implementation of information technology is driving the smart education and learning market. Educational institutes are adopting advanced teaching methods and tools which includes white boards, projectors and smart notebooks. Implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and provide with a clearer view about what to learn. Coordination between hardware provider, software innovator and education material provider is making learning easy for students.

The key drivers of smart education and learning market is interactive displays hardware market and active learning. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and professional expertise with technology and towards digital learning are anticipated to drive the smart education and learning market.

The smart education and learning market is segmented on the basis of software, hardware, service, application and deployment and organization size. The software segmentation includes learning management system, learning content management system and adaptive learning platform and assessment services. The LMS is the software that powers eLearning, and in its most common form it consists of two separate parts. In the first part, a server component performs the core functionality, such as creating, managing and delivering courses, authenticating users, serving data and notifications. The second part is the user interface that runs inside the browser as a web (like Gmail or Facebook), that is used by administrators, instructors and students.

The Smart Education and Learning market is expected to grow at approximately USD 952 Billion by 2023, at 26% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Smart Education And Learning Market are – Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Blackboard (U.S.), Educomp (India), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), NIIT Limited (India), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Educational Institutes

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart education and learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for high-tech education is driving the market. North America to dominate the smart education and learning market. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of smart education and learning techniques in developing countries.

Study Objectives of Smart Education and Learning Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Education and Learning Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Smart Education and Learning Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and End-User.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Smart Education and Learning.

Segments:

Smart education and learning market for segment on the basis of software, hardware, service, application, deployment and organization size.

Smart Education and Learning Market by Software:

Learning Management System (LMS)

Learning Content Management System

Adaptive Learning Platform

Assessment Services

Others

Smart Education and Learning Market by Hardware:

Interactive White Boards (WBS)

Interactive Displays

Interactive Tables

Student Response Systems

Smart Education and Learning Market by Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Smart Education and Learning Market by Application:

Government

Enterprise/Business Education

NGOs and Association

Professional Services

Healthcare

Smart Education and Learning Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Smart Education and Learning Market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

